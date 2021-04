A woman is accused of setting fire to a house in Barton County.

Deputies were called to a home near Olmitz, Kansas, on Monday night after 33-year-old Dietre Stevenson allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill someone. Stevenson then allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the home and set it on fire.

She is facing charges including aggravated arson, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery.