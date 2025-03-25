Woman Scammed, Wanting to Rent Apartment

A Salina woman was a victim of fraud after wanting to rent an apartment.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, March 24th a 47-year old female looking for an apartment to rent on Facebook. Allegedly, the woman came in contact with a “realtor” who indicated they were from “Wendy Sherman Reality.”

The woman then received a contract from the suspect and made three online payments, totaling $525.

Moreover, the suspect asked for one more payment from the woman. She then sent a payment of $175, using an Apple gift card. After the payment, the suspect refused to meet the woman and give her the keys to the apartment.

Later on, the woman found the original listing for the apartment under the correct reality company who managed the property. She then reported to police she was scammed.

Total loss was valued at $700.

—

Note from the Salina Police Department:

The Salina Police Department wishes to remind people if you are attempting to rent property online, do not provide any money without first going to the property and doing a walk-thru. Legitimate reality companies or landlords should have no problems with potential renters inspecting the property prior to providing deposits. Also, anytime someone asks for gift cards to complete transactions, this should be a red flag and you need to question the legitimacy of the transaction.