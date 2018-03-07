Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 21 °

Woman Pulls Knife on Roommates

KSAL StaffMarch 7, 2018

A Salina woman was taken into custody after allegedly making criminal threats against her roommates with a knife.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Danette Noble on Tuesday after a couple of incidents inside a north Salina apartment.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 5am Tuesday, Noble showed her three roommates a knife and told them she would cut them all.

Later that evening around 8:25pm, officers were called to the apartment located at 111 N. Wisconsin after Noble allegedly pointed a knife in the chest of a 46-year-old Dale Baldwin.

No one was hurt and Noble is now facing multiple charges that could include two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of criminal threat.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

2018 State Basketball Tournament &#...

Boys Class 6A - Koch Arena 1. Blue Valley Northwest vs 8. Lawrence 4. Derby vs 5. Olathe North ...

March 7, 2018 Comments

Run and Gun

Top News

March 7, 2018

Truck Lights Stolen

Kansas News

March 7, 2018

Woman Pulls Knife on Roommates

Kansas News

March 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Lights Stolen
March 7, 2018Comments
Woman Pulls Knife on Room...
March 7, 2018Comments
Kansas Safe Schools Hotli...
March 7, 2018Comments
Wildfires Impact Kansas
March 7, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH