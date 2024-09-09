Woman Points Knife at Roommate

A Salina woman was taken into custody after she allegedly pointed a knife at her roommate.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Friday night, officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Police say an argument over a missing item took a violent turn when 21-year-old Yesenia Buenrostro pointed a pocket knife at a 22-year-old male.

No one was hurt and Buenrostro is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.