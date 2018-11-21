Salina, KS

Woman NTA’d for Pot

KSAL StaffNovember 21, 2018

A Salina woman was handed a citation to appear in municipal court after police officers reportedly found her smoking marijuana in the presence of seven children.

Police Sergeant Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment in the 700 block of Fairdale on Tuesday afternoon around 5pm after a concerned citizen called authorities.

Police gave 21-year-old Mikalyah Williams a notice to appear in court after discovering she was smoking pot with three teenage friends in the home and four children she was in charge of caring for, ages 10, 6, 3 and 2.

