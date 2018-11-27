Salina, KS

Woman Missing after Blizzard

KSAL StaffNovember 27, 2018

Authorities are searching for a Cawker City woman who is missing after trying to drive to work on Monday.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, 37-year-old Tanya Eshbaugh was supposed to report to work on Monday, November 26 but did not show up. She called in to say that she was not going to make it due to the weather and was turning around to go home.

Tanya’s vehicle was found on Highway24 and Mile post 204, in Mitchell County. It is believed that after getting her vehicle stuck in the ditch due to blizzard conditions – that she exited the vehicle and her direction of travel is unknown.

Tanya is 37-years-old, 5-foot-1 inch tall and 170-pounds. Her hair is dyed a red/purple color and she has blue eyes. Tanya may be wearing a red, black and white Nebraska Cornhusker jacket. If you have any information regarding Tanya’s disappearance or you know where she is please call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at 785-738-3523

