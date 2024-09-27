Woman Loses Over $3,000 to Scammer

An elderly woman is out over $3,000 after being scammed through a phonecall and text messaging.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News between September 16th-26th, an 83-year old woman received a call from a man who proposed if she gave him $3,000 in gift cards, she would in return get $10,000.

The scammer said he was calling from a government agency and claimed to know the woman from high school. He advised her to purchase a $1,000 Apple gift card and two $500 Amazon gift cards.

After she gave him the information on the cards, he then told the woman the IRS “put a hold” on her account and that she would need to pay an additional $3,000 in Apple gift cards. He also advised she needed to go to a local store and buy 6 extra $500 gift cards. The woman had trouble finding the 6 gift cards and decided to purchase a $700 gift card and a $200 gift card, giving him the codes.

Moments later, the woman noticed a $500 purchase from her bank account she did not make. She then notified authorities presuming she was scammed.

Total loss was $3,500.

Captain Feldman reminds that if anyone demands a purchase of gift cards and claiming they are from a governmental agency, it is a scam.