Woman Killed, Teen Hurt in Crash

A Kansas woman was killed and a Nebraska teen hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Jamie Franch from Riley, Kansas was driving a car headed south on U.S. 24 Highway. She crossed the center line and collided head-on with an on-coming car.

Franch was killed in the crash. The driver of the car she collided with, 18-year-old Mersades Wisner from Hodredge, Nebraska, was hurt. She was transported to KU Medical Center.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on U.S. 24 Highway in rural Riley County.