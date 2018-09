A woman from Philadelphia was killed in crash along Interstate 70 in Kansas Sunday night in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Elizabet Douglass Baker, was driving an SUV headed west traveling near the minimum posted speed limit. A van struck her SUV in the rear, forcing it into a ditch where it rolled.

Baker was killed. No one in the van was hurt.

The crash happened late Sunday night near Chapman on Interstate 70.