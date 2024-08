A woman is dead following a crash in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a car driven by a 45-year-old Iowa man left the Belle Plaine service area on the Kansas Turnpike yesterday evening and went northbound in the southbound lanes where he struck an SUV driven by 36-year-old Colby Choate of Marshall, Oklahoma.

Choate died at the scene, and the other driver was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.