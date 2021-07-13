Woman Killed in Crash

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday evening at around 6:30 first responders were sent to the 700 Block of 2700 Avenue, just east of Fair Road, for a report of an injury accident.

20-year-old Jade Waters of Abilene was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche when he lost control of the vehicle overturned. 18-year-old Tyler D. Moreland of Chapman and 21-year-old Cheyenne Crocker of Abilene were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Crocker sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Waters and Moreland were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.