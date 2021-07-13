BREAKING NEWS

Woman Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 13, 2021
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday evening at around 6:30 first responders were sent  to the 700 Block of 2700 Avenue, just east of Fair Road, for a report of an injury accident.
20-year-old Jade Waters of Abilene was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche when he lost control of the vehicle overturned.  18-year-old Tyler D. Moreland of Chapman and 21-year-old Cheyenne Crocker of Abilene were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Crocker sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Waters and Moreland were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.

Woman Killed in Crash

