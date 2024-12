A woman from Enterprise was injured and transported to the hospital after she apparently swerved her vehicle to miss an animal on the road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 8:10am, the 59-year-old was driving a 2005 Ford SUV westbound on County Club Road when she swerved to miss an animal.

The vehicle crossed the road, hit a culvert and a fence before landing on its top.

The woman was complaining of shoulder pain at the scene.