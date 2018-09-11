Woman Injured in Sunrise Crash

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on Monday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Amy Larson was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out for injuries to her and head and arms after her SUV went off the road and hit a tree.

Larson told deputies at about 7:25am she was driving eastbound on State Street near the Burma Road intersection and was momentarily blinded by the bright sunshine.

She drove off the right shoulder, then over corrected and crossed the lane hitting a tree on the north side of the road.

Deputies say Larson was wearing her seat belt. Her 2005 Hummer H2 had to be towed from the scene.