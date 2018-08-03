Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 75 °

Woman Injured after Driving into House

KSAL StaffAugust 3, 2018

A driver was injured and a Salina family has been displaced after a car crashed into their home while they were sleeping.

According to Police Sergeant Brent Rupert, officers were called to 822 W. South Street early Friday morning after a car driven by 25-year-old Kaitlin Vargas reportedly hit the porch pillars, spraying bricks that hit two other nearby houses.

Police say Vargas was trapped inside the vehicle and rushed to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS after being extricated.

She was then transported to a Wichita hospital and listed in critical condition.

An inspector with the City of Salina declared the home uninhabitable until repairs can be made.

Sergeant Rupert tells KSAL News that Vargas was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation and that speed and alcohol may have played a role.

The accident occurred Friday at 1:45am near the intersection of College and West South Street.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Arrested after Rampage

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly forcing his way into a home so he could drag a w...

August 3, 2018 Comments

Woman Injured after Driving into Ho...

Top News

August 3, 2018

COMCARE Imaging Center Earns MRI A...

Kansas News

August 3, 2018

Unsafe Water at Two Salina Parks

Top News

August 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Arrested after Rampag...
August 3, 2018Comments
COMCARE Imaging Center Ea...
August 3, 2018Comments
The White Rhino Coming to...
August 3, 2018Comments
Back to School Fair Today
August 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH