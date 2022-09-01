Woman Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

A woman from Lincoln was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on an Ottawa County Highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Bonnie Strutt of Lincoln was driving a Buick Enclave headed west on K 18 Highway. As she slowed to make a turn she was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck driven by 18-year-old Austen Huehl of Salina which failed to slow down.

Strutt was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injures. No one in the Silverado was hurt.

The crash happened at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon on K 18 Highway six miles east of Tescott.