Woman Honored For Saving Life

The Kansas Highway Patrol honored a woman for her heroic actions in saving a life following a crash in Riley County.

According to the agency, Captain DiLoreto and Master Trooper Herrman recently presented the KHP Honorary Trooper award to Ms. Peters for her actions on April 3, 2026.

While traveling on U.S. 24 in Riley County, she encountered a pickup truck in a ditch following a single-vehicle crash. As she contacted 911 to report the incident, the pickup ignited.