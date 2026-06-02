Woman Honored For Saving Life

The Kansas Highway Patrol honored a woman for her heroic actions in saving a life following a crash in Riley County.
According to the agency, Captain DiLoreto and Master Trooper Herrman recently presented the KHP Honorary Trooper award to Ms. Peters for her actions on April 3, 2026.
While traveling on U.S. 24 in Riley County, she encountered a pickup truck in a ditch following a single-vehicle crash. As she contacted 911 to report the incident, the pickup ignited.
Without hesitation, she sprang into action after hearing a person calling for help from inside the vehicle. She attempted to break a window to gain access and then observed that a thick piece of plastic was obstructing the rear window. After removing the plastic, she enabled the driver to attempt escape and ultimately pulled the individual from the vehicle moments before the cab became fully engulfed in flames.
Her courage, quick thinking, and selfless actions exemplify the highest standards of public service.