Project Salina Dropoff This Week

The food has been collected. Now it’s time to drop it off.

Project Salina organizers are asking all participating businesses to deliver collected food, cash, and checks to the Blue beacon warehouse on June 4 or June 5th . Board members will be available to assist; however, if possible, please bring someone with you to help unload items to help ease the workload for our volunteers.

To help board members who have taken time away from work to assist with collections, they kindly ask that donations be delivered during this two-day window.

Please email projectsalina@gmail.com with your planned delivery day and approximate arrival time, and remember to bring your completed collection form with counted items.

Delivery Location:

505 Graves Blvd., click here for map

Delivery Times:

Thursday, June 4: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, June 5: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Important Reminder:

Please do not take Project Salina donations directly to the Food Bank, as those donations cannot be credited to the campaign.

Need a Pickup?

If you are unable to deliver your donations, please email projectsalina@gmail.com with the following information:

• Preferred pickup day and time (June 4 or 5)

• Business address and delivery instructions

• Contact name and phone number

• Type and quantity of items

• Any cash or checks to be collected

To Help Us Keep Things Running Smoothly:

• Please bag or box items in manageable weights (if you have trouble lifting the boxes, so will our volunteers)

• Ensure items are accessible on the ground floor

• Count all items and include your completed collection form

Cash & Check Donations Only:

If you collected only cash donations, you may:

Mail to:

Project Salina, PO Box 2861, Salina, KS 67402-2861

Drop off at:

Central National Bank, 454 S. Ohio (by Waters True Value)

Please label the envelope: “Kristina Litchman, Project Salina” and include your organization name.

Schedule a pickup by emailing projectsalina@gmail. com

Please make checks payable to “Project Salina.”