Woman Hit, Choked in Car

A domestic argument that began in a vehicle – ends with the arrest of a woman’s boyfriend at a Salina fast food restaurant.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Traveler’s Lodge Motel on South Broadway Saturday morning around 10:15am after a woman was seen running from a car that appeared to be chasing her in the parking lot.

Police say 32-year-old Christopher Wilson of Salina hit the 36-year-old woman in the face with her phone, choked her from behind and dragged her back into the car before she was able to escape and run away.

He fled the scene in her car when staff at the motel told him police were on the way. A short time later police took Wilson into custody after he was found hiding inside the bathroom at the Taco Bell on West Crawford.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint and possession of methamphetamine.