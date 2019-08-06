Salina, KS

Woman Choked after Protection Order Violated

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2019

Police officers were sent to a Salina apartment after a woman was allegedly choked by her boyfriend.

Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that police arrested 46-year-old Anthony Ray after a neighbor called about a domestic disturbance in an apartment building located in the 2100 block of E. Crawford Monday night at 10:30pm.

The 36-year-old woman told investigators that during an argument, Ray had choked her until she fell unconscious.

Ray was taken into custody on a number of charges that could include aggravated battery, domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

