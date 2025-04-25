Woman Charged in Baby Death Case

A woman from the Barton County community of Ellinwood has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Christy M. Nemnich is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and one count of operating an unlicensed day care in connection with the March 28, 2023, death of M.R., a four-month-old baby.

KWCH TV in Wichita reported, citing a criminal complaint, that early on the morning of March 24, 2023, the baby’s parents “delivered their healthy infant child to the custody and care” of Nemnich and Building Blocks Daycare, LLC, in Ellinwood. The family had used the daycare services for several weeks, the complaint said.

The complaint said that about six and a half hours after the baby was dropped off, Nemnich called the infant’s mother and told her that the four-month-old’s “arms had become stiff and she went unconscious.” The infant’s father took her to the emergency room at the hospital in Ellinwood. From there, the baby was airlifted to a Wichita hospital, where she died due to a brain injury.

The case is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.