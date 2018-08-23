Salina, KS

Woman Assaults Man with Stun Gun

KSAL StaffAugust 23, 2018

A Salina woman was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly shot a man with a stun gun during an altercation.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 12:30pm officers were sent to the 1400 block of Kingston Drive to the report of a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Police say 50-year-old Muriel Arenas became violent during an argument with a 51-year-old male inside a house, hitting him before she threatened to stab him with a knife.

She then allegedly shot him with a stun gun.

Arenas is now facing possible charges that could include aggravated domestic assault, domestic battery and criminal threat.

