Woman Assaulted in Motel by Male Acquaintance

A Salina man was arrested after kicking down a motel room door and assaulting a female acquaintance.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, March 10th a 43-year old woman was assaulted by a male acquaintance at the Airliner Motel on 781 N. Broadway. Allegedly at around 1 am, the victim was in a room alone when she started to hear banging on the front door. Shortly after, the door was then kicked down by the man and he attacked her.

Afterwards, the man left and went to the room he was staying in. The woman called police and upon arrival, they located the man in his room.

Authorities arrested 37-year old, Eric Ehster without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated Burglary

Violation of a Protection Order

Criminal Damage to Property

Domestic Violence

The victim did not need any medical treatment.