Woman Assaulted, Car Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who assaulted a woman and stole a car in the 600 block of Steahlin.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, around 10:30pm Thursday night the acquaintance knocked on the the 29-year-old woman’s door.

When she answered he forced his way in, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor. The 34-year-old man then demanded keys to a 2018 Honda Accord, and slammed her against the wall before leaving in the vehicle.

The silver/gold colored Honda has a Kansas tag 517 PUB.

The vehicle is valued at $15,000.