Woman Arrested in Theft Case

KSAL StaffDecember 28, 2017
Salina Police

A Salina woman is behind bars after a police investigation links her to stolen property.

Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that officers took 26-year-old Heather Easter into custody at Ashby House, 142 S. 7th Street on Wednesday in connection to a stolen locator tool she allegedly sold in October to Bob’s Pawn Shop located at 925 W. Lincoln.

Police say the magnetic cable locator was stolen off a work truck owned by Wilson and Company.

Easter is now facing charges for theft by deception plus drug charges after officers found her in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Woman Arrested in Theft Case

