UPDATE: Woman Arrested in Stabbing

A Salina woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers took 42-year-old Alesha Martinez Reavis into custody for a violent attack on 28-year-old acquaintance. Police say around 3am, Reavis planned to confront the woman over a dispute and kicked in a door at a home in the 1100 block of Park Street, attacked the female victim, stabbing her multiple times in the leg, then fled.

She allegedly told the victim if she called police she would kill her.

Reavis is now facing a number of charges that could include aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and criminal threat.

Original story: Salina Police are looking for a known suspect in a stabbing attack that injured a woman.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the 28-year-old woman was treated at Salina Regional Health Center for multiple stab wounds to her leg.

Police say around 3am Tuesday morning, the suspect kicked in a door at a home in the 1100 block of Park Street, attacked the female victim, then fled.

Authorities did not elaborate on a possible motive or give a details on who they are looking for in the case.