Woman Arrested after Car, Foot Chase

A Saline County woman is facing a number of charges after fleeing from a patrol unit early Sunday morning around 1am.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Aaliyah Martinez was arrested after crashing her car and running from deputies in Sunset Park.

Authorities say her vehicle was clocked traveling at 39-mph in a 30-mph zone in the 1000 block of West North Street. She did not pull over but instead crisscrossed the area driving 60-mph to 70-mph during the chase. Deputies report once inside the park, she turned off her headlights but missed a tight turn, jumped the curb, punctured a front tire and smashed into a tree.

Martinez, who was wanted on two warrants for probation violation, was arrested after a short foot chase and is now facing charges that could include felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana and alcohol.