Woman and Child Threatened

Police took a Salina man into custody after he allegedly punched a woman and threatened her 5-year-old son.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 33-year-old Carlton Solton, Jr., was arrested on Thursday after his girlfriend told officers about the physical abuse she underwent during the past couple of days.

Police say a friend of the 29-year-old victim became concerned for her safety after seeing her bruises on Tuesday. The victim finally reached out to police after Solton allegedly punched her in the lower body and head while they were in a house in the 100 block of E. Beloit.

Police say he even made verbal threats directed at her 5-year-old son.

Solton, Jr., is now facing multiple charges that could include two counts of criminal threats and domestic battery.