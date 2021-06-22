Woman Aims Truck at Fiancé

No one was hurt after a woman aimed her truck at her fiancé and pressed the gas pedal.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Allison Moore was taken into custody on Monday night after a verbal argument took a violent turn in the small community of Glendale in northwest Saline County.

Authorities say Moore was intoxicated when she got behind the wheel of her 2011 GMC truck and tried to hit her 37-year-old boyfriend who was standing near his Ford F150. He moved out of the way – but Moore hit his truck.

Moore is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and DUI. The disturbance took place around 8pm in the 100 block of E. 2nd Street in Glendale.