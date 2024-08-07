Witness to Burglary Calls Police

The neighbor of a business calls police after seeing a man enter into the building unauthorized.

Salina Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News, yesterday at noon the neighbor to Diehl Construction at 521 Bishop, saw a man crawl under a partially opened garage door. They knew the owner of the business was out for lunch and called police.

Authorities arrested 45-year old Isaac Miller and found a bag methamphetamine that fell out his pocket during the arrest. He resisted officers by trying to destroy the bag.

Miller also had a flashlight that belonged to the Diehl Construction. He is now facing charges of burglary, theft, interference with an officer and possession of meth.