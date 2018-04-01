Wintry Mix Impacted Easter Travel

A combination of unseasonable cold and a wintry mix of precipitation made travel on some Kansas roads hazardous Sunday afternoon.

A mix of light freezing drizzle and sleet in Central Kansas, and snow further to the east in the Topeka area, contributed to numerous crashes and slide offs and kept first responders busy.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner reported on social media that Interstate 70 from Salina to the east was slick, and that there were multiple crashes. Also some areas north of Salina on U.S. 81 Highway were slick.

At one point I-70 was stopped near Abilene due to multiple crashes.

Motorists can call *47 to report an immediate problem such as an erratic driver, traffic crash on a Kansas highway. It connects to directly to Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch.

