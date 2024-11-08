Winter Weather Could Impact Travel

Winter weather is occurring in Colorado and is expected to continue through Saturday morning, which could impact motorists in both Colorado and Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, I-70 was open in Kansas to begin the day Friday. However, sections of I-70 in western Kansas were closed Thursday evening due to highway conditions in Colorado.

When weather impacts I-70 going east in Colorado, I-70 closures in Kansas could be necessary again today. The closures would likely begin in Goodland and extend east as accommodations and truck parking fill up. Closures are also possible on other highways in western Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation urges all motorists to know before they go and check KanDrive.gov website for updates on highway closures in both states as well as current regional weather information.

In addition to checking the KanDrive.gov website and regional weather forecasts, KDOT advises motorists to have emergency kits with clothes, blankets, food, water and other supplies.