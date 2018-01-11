Salina, KS

Winter Storm Warning

Todd PittengerJanuary 11, 2018

Expected accumulating snow, combined with strong north wind and some light ice accumulation will hamper travel Thursday and have prompted a winter storm warning for portions of Central and South Central Kansas including the Salina area.

According to the National Weather Service, the first Winter storm of the season will affect the area today. Snowfall will impact travel across central and parts of south central Kansas, mainly Thursday morning. The greatest amounts are expected across central Kansas between Hutchinson and Salina. Strong north wind gusting to 45 mph will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Hazardous and difficult travel conditions are expected, including during the morning commute to work and school.

This is a rather quick moving storm system with sunshine expected to return to many areas during the afternoon.

 

 

 

