Winter Storm Making Its Way to Central Kansas

Jeremy BohnDecember 28, 2020

Officials are warning many around the state–and especially in the central portions of Kansas–to be aware of slick roads on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that the morning commute Tuesday looks to be messy and potentially dangerous. Freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected from areas of southwest Kansas and in to central Kansas–including the KSAL listening area.

To the north, snow will be the biggest threat on Tuesday morning, as areas from Ottawa County and north look to see mostly snow, before seeing freezing rain throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, authorities believe that freezing rain will eventually turn to rain around the Salina area and parts farther south over the course of the day, Tuesday.

Precipitation is not expected until after midnight tonight. Freezing precipitation is expected throughout much of the morning until the noon hour on Tuesday for the Salina area.

 

