Woman Chases Down Thief

A woman who saw a man stealing things from her car took matters into her own hands, chased him down, tackled him and got her stuff back. According to the Lawrence Police Department, though it’s not something they recommend, it worked.

The agency says the woman was still awake about 2:30 Sunday morning and saw the dome light on in her car, then noticed a man rummaging through the console. She ran out to confront him, and he ran.

She chased him, tackled him down, and placed him in a leg lock until he surrendered and helped her locate her scattered items. She says she then told the man to “get the —- out of here” and he ran off.

Officers searched the area and found him nearby in another apartment complex south of Clinton Parkway and Crossgate Drive. He had additional property on him at the time that did not belong to the woman and officers placed it into evidence in case another victim reports it missing.