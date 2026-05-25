Rider Thrown From ATV

A rider was hurt when she was thrown from an ATV Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Kathleen Hurteau from Fulton, Kansas, was riding a Honda Rancher ATV.

Hurteau lost control of the vehicle on rocky terrain. She and a passenger were both ejected. Neither was wearing a helmet. The ATV drove off the road and possibly rolled over.

Hurteau suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri, for treatment. The 41-year-old passenger was not hurt.

The crash happened at 7:40 Sunday night in Bourbon County, on 205th Street west of the community of Fulton.