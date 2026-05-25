Southeast of Saline Shuts Out Lakin, Advances to 3A State Semifinals

Southeast of Saline followed a familiar formula in moving one step closer to a making school softball history.

Karlee Zurfluh pitched a complete-game three-hitter and the Trojan offense combined aggressive base running with timely hitting on the way to a 7-0 Class 3A state quarterfinal victory over Lakin on Monday at Salina South.

With the shutout, the top-seeded Trojans improved to 25-1 on the season and moved on to the semifinal round Wednesday at KU Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, where they will take on No. 5 seed Jefferson County West at 11 a.m. Jeff West advanced with a 4-2, eight-inning victory over two-time defending champion in Baldwin City.

Zurfluh set the tone early when she pitched out of a jam after Lakin (15-13) put runners at second and third with nobody out in the top of the first inning. Two strikeouts sandwiched around a lineout stranded both Broncs runners.

Southeast scored two runs in each of the first two innings, adding one in the fourth and two more in the fifth on six hits against Broncs pitcher Kiah Beymer.

Zurfluh struck out 11 batters while walking two and hitting one in her seven innings without allowing an extra-base hit. Only two Lakin runners reached scoring position after the first inning.

Southeast got all the runs it would need in the bottom of the first inning when Reese Heinrich drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a passed ball, and scored from second on Kyah Samuelson’s bunt single. Samuelson, who moved up on the throw home, then sprinted home from second on Annebell Soell’s sacrifice bunt.

Hannah Thiel’s leadoff triple, followed by a walk to Paedyn Merrill produced two more runs in the second inning with the first scoring on a Madelyn McFadden ground out and the second on Heinrich’s sacrifice fly. Heinrich’s second sacrifice fly drove in McFadden, who tripled with one out in the fourth.

Thiel drove in another run in the fifth inning and then completed the scoring on Merrill’s single and an error.

The winner of Wednesday’s semifinal will advance to the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Lawrence, while the third-place game is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. Southeast’s only trip to the finals came in 2003 and resulted in a 5-0 loss to St. Marys.