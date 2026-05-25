Corn and Beef Partnership Matters

In Kansas, the relationship between corn growers and cattle ranchers is the backbone of our agricultural economy. This partnership isn’t just about tradition; it’s a sophisticated economic engine that maximizes the value of every bushel of corn and every head of cattle produced in our state.

Understanding the data behind this connection shows why the work happening in our fields and feedyards is vital for every Kansan.

The Direct Link: Corn Usage and Bushel Value

For a corn grower, the beef industry is one of the most consistent and valuable customers. When we export Kansas corn through beef and pork, it significantly impacts the bottom line at the local elevator.

Bushel Value: In 2024, beef and pork exports contributed $0.59 per bushel to the value of Kansas corn.

Volume: These exports accounted for 26.43 million bushels of Kansas corn usage in a single year.

By feeding cattle high-quality Kansas corn, we aren’t just producing a premium protein; we are adding value to 14% of every bushel grown in the state.

Maximizing the Animal Through Exports

A beef animal is complex, and different global customers desire different attributes. To keep the U.S. industry competitive and ensure America’s desired cuts like steaks and burgers remain affordable for domestic consumers, we must maximize the value of the entire animal.

Variety Meat Impact: “Variety meats” like tongue, liver, and heart are essential to profitability. In 2025, these exports were valued at $1.08 billion. This accounts for 25 pounds and $45.54 in value for every single fed animal.

Without these international markets, that value would be lost, and the economic burden would fall back on our local producers and consumers.

Surge in Global Demand

The quality of U.S. beef is driving record demand. For the first time in history, 90% of the beef slaughtered graded choice in the first week of March 2026, compared to just 45% in 1996. This quality improvement has had a significant impact in international exports. Since 2015, international demand for our beef has risen by 40%. In 2025, beef and variety meat exports accounted for $404 per head of each head of beef.

From the Field to Your Table

This partnership results in the premier product we enjoy at home. Whether it’s a slow-cooked meal or a perfectly seasoned steak, the quality starts with Kansas corn.

When we look at the data, the message is clear: the corn and beef industries are inseparable. By working together to build strong markets at home and abroad, we ensure that Kansas agriculture remains an international powerhouse.

Rub Recipes from Kansas Corn CEO, Josh Roe