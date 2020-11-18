Winter Activity Recommendations Moved On to Board of Directors

TOPEKA, Kan. – Earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board received and reviewed data regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the interscholastic activity programs. In recognition of the recent rapid deterioration of Kansas health evidenced by elevated positivity rates, the impact of other illnesses on top of COVID-19 in an overburdened health care system, and moving interscholastic activities indoors, the Executive Board unanimously supported proposing these alterations for consideration by the full Board of Directors. Those actions would adjust the beginning of the competition date to the winter activity season and extend the winter moratorium. The full details of the recommendations are below.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors will discuss these proposals during a special meeting to be held virtually, November 24th at 1:00 pm. Details of the meeting will be sent to the Board of Directors.

Proposal:

Delay competitions for all winter activities until Friday, January 15.

Allow virtual competition only in Debate and Scholars Bowl.

Winter activity practice may continue where appropriate to do so through December 22. All KSHSAA risk mitigation protocols strictly enforced.

Extend Winter Moratorium. Dec. 23 – Jan. 3; practices to resume Jan. 4; restrictions eliminate contact between coach/athlete/school and no school facility use.

Tentative resumption of competition on January 15.

No fans for competition, January 15-28.

Limited fans Jan. 29 through remainder of winter competitions.

Mandatory universal masking with exception to athletes in competition and officials during live action.

No invitational tournaments.

High School Competition Limits:

Basketball maximum 13 games per team.

Bowling maximum 8 days per team/individual.

Swimming and Diving maximum 6 competitions per athlete.

Wrestling maximum 12 events, 20 competition point max.

Middle School Restrictions: