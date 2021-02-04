Working The Vaccine Puzzle

Saline County residents continue to schedule appointments as more COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive each week. The monumental task of connecting patients with supply in a timely manner is being championed by Salina Family Healthcare Center.

Chief Operating Officer for SFHC, Ann Feil says they have improved procedures during the past three weeks while operating in the Central Mall.

SFHC is taking the lead on the public vaccination efforts; compiling the registration list, administering the majority of the vaccines, and schedules all of the vaccination appointments in partnership with the hospital and the health department.

As 800 more doses of vaccine arrived this week more than 5,000 people have registered for a vaccine appointment in Saline County. Vaccine registration is open for all those eligible under Phase 2. While all those eligible under Phase 2 are encouraged to register, only those aged 65 or older are being contacted to schedule appointments at this time.

Online registration is at www.VaccinateSalineCountyKs.com or call 785-825-7251 or call Rosie at the Salina Senior Center at 785-827-9818.