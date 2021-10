Someone, or perhaps some lucky group of people, just got a whole lot richer. A single winning Powerball ticket was sold in California.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

Heading into the drawing the jackpot had ballooned to $699.8 million dollars due to final ticket sales. That put the cash option at 4$96 million dollars.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday has been reset to $20 million bucks.