Wings of Freedom Soaring Over Salina

The “Wings of Freedom” vintage aircraft are soaring over Salina, and are on display at the Salina Regional Airport.

The “Wings of Freedom” tour landed in Salina on Tuesday afternoon. Aircraft on the tour include the B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” and P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” fighter.

The B-17 is one of only 9 in flying condition in the United States. The B-24J is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the World. The B-25 is best known for being used in the daring Doolittle raid. The P-51 Mustang was awarded the prestigious Grand Champion award for restoration. Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out.

A donation of $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 is requested for up-close access.

Visitors may also experience the opportunity to actually take a 30-minute flight aboard these rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. Get some “stick time” in the world’s greatest fighter. P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. For reservations and information on flight experiences call 800-568-8924.

The “Wings of Freedom” aircraft are on display at the Salina Regional Airport, located at Hangar 606, 2630 Arnold Court. Hangar 606 was built in 1942 and recently received a $2.5 million renovation.

Hours of ground tours and display are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Tuesday and 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday. The 30-minute flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times.

The Salina Airport formerly served as the Smoky Hill Army Air Corps Base from 1942-1948.