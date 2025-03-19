Windy Wednesday

A cold front moving through Kansas cause several issues throughout the state Wednesday.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for much of north-central Kansas until early afternoon, with two-to-six inches of snow possible.and 65-mile-per-hour wind gusts are likely. People are being urged to limit travel in the impacted areas to emergencies only. By early morning some roads were already closed, including Interstate 70 at Wakeeney.

Light rain will gradually transition over to snow across portions of central Kansas Wednesday morning. Combined with gusty north wind, rain and snow may result in greatly reduced visibility as the system moves to the east. Please use caution if you must drive Wednesday morning.

A high wind warning is in effect for all of Central Kansas, with strong northwest wind at times gusting in excess of 65 MPH.

After a high of 80 in Salina on Tuesday, Wednesday’s afternoon temperature is expected to be around 40.