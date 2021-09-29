Windows Shattered

A disgruntled pizza customer leaves the store, then shatters the glass of a nearby business in Salina’s Elmore Center.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that detectives are reviewing video from Little Caesers Pizza on E. Crawford, after a white male became angry at the counter and stormed out the door.

A short time later he allegedly grabbed a handful of rocks and broke two windows at Iron Stone Wealth located at 645 E. Crawford. Cost to replace the two, 7-foot x 3-foot panes of glass is estimated at $1,200.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, Adidas shoes and had a trimmed beard and goatee.