Window Broken with Sledgehammer

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a group of juveniles allegedly smashed a store’s window in Elmore Plaza.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, police are reviewing surveillance video captured on Wednesday morning after five to six juveniles gathered near the Pampered and Polished store located at 635 E. Crawford.

Captain Forrester says someone launched a sledge hammer through the glass – which then broke a vase and punched a hole through an interior wall.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,165.