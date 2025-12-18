Wind Topples Mayor’s Christmas Tree

Wind with a peak gust of 71 mph in Salina caused some damage across the area Thursday afternoon, including toppling the Mayor’s Christmas Tree in Downtown Salina.

The tree, which stands 20 feet tall including the star on top, was damaged when the wind blew it over. Officials were determining the extent of the damage to the tree, and if it can be put back up.

Other damage in Salina included a large street lamp post toppled along S 9th Street, along with some large limbs and branches down across town.

East of Salina along Interstate 70 a semi blew over, and in Barton County a semi was blown over on Kansas Highway 156, two miles east of Claflin.

Firefighters were battling a large wildfire in Reno County.

Here are some peak wind gusts:

64 MPH – Hutchinson

68 MPH – Macksville

71 MPH – Salina

75 MPH Dodge City

77 MPH – Russell

81 MPH – Logan

84 MPH – Goodland

85 MPH – Caruso (Sherman County)

