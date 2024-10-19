Wind Farm Project Could Stall

A proposed wind farm in Dickinson County could be on-hold.

Following a second public hearing Thursday in Herington the Dickinson County Planning and Zoning Board voted 6-1 in putting a 2 year moratorium on wind farm projects. The planning commission’s vote is non-binding, it is a recommendation which will go before the Dickinson County Commission for a final decision.

The planning commission has been considering the Hope Ridge Wind Project, construction of a 334-megawatt wind farm stretching across seven townships.

Enel Green Power, an Italian multinational renewable energy corporation with headquarters in Rome, Italy, is behind the project. The project development team is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

Proponents say the wind farm will create hundreds of jobs during the construction phase, and provide 15 full time jobs over the life of the wind power project. The company also projects $68 million dollars in local tax revenue over the lifespan of the wind farm, while generating zero polluting emissions, protecting local habitats and promoting clean air and water.

Some who live in the area are opposed to the project. Among other things, they are opposed to foreign ownership. They contend there are about 400 homes in the 53,000 acre area where the 75 turbines would be located. And they contend the turbines are not really earth friendly, among other things saying they are not recyclable.