Wind Downs Power Pole

High winds played havoc around the state on Thursday with a a peak gust of 71 mph recorded in Salina.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured after a power pole was blown over in the 7600 block of Gypsum Valley Road. Rural Fire District 1 was called as precautionary, measure and there were no damages other than the pole. Evergy crews responded and repaired the pole.

Other damage in Salina included a large street lamp post toppled along South 9th Street, along with some large limbs and branches down across town. East of Salina along Interstate 70 a semi blew over, and in Barton County a semi was blown over on Kansas Highway 156, two miles east of Claflin.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office