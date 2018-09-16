Wildlife Secretary to Speak in Salina

The Secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism will speak in Salina this week.

Robin Jennison will be the speaker at the upcoming Smoky Hills Audubon program on Thursday. Jennison was selected by Governor Sam Brownback to serve as the secretary of Wildlife and Parks which later became the department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism in 2011.

Jennison will be speaking on the topic of the Kansas Wildlife and Parks in transition. He will help explain all the changes that have taken place in the department.

The group meets at Kansas Wesleyan University in the Peters Science Hall, room 229. The gathering begins at 7:00 and the program will begin at 7:30.

The presentation is free and open to the public.