Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 46 °

Wildfire Erupts In Rice County

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerApril 6, 2021

Hundreds of acres are burned after a large wildfire breaks out in Rice County.

Officials say the fire has burned more than 1,8oo acres, but has only damaged one outbuilding in the area of Avenue V, between the city of Sterling and the county line.

The fire began Sunday, and crews were back on scene Monday working to extinguish hot spots and flare-ups.

The Kansas Forest Service was helping in the fire fighting effort. According to the agency, Air Tanker 95 was requested to assist on the wildfire in Rice County in coordination with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center.  Air Tanker 95 is contracted under the Kansas Forest Service to supplement resources when requested by local authorities.

_ _ _

Kansas Forest Service photo

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Wildfire Erupts In Rice County

Hundreds of acres are burned after a large wildfire breaks out in Rice County. Officials say the ...

April 6, 2021 Comments

Saline Educator Named National Adul...

Top News

April 6, 2021

Urioste and Main earn KCAC Football...

Sports News

April 5, 2021

Duffy, Whit lead KC in shutout of T...

Sports News

April 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wildfire Erupts In Rice C...
April 6, 2021Comments
Rider Hurt in Motorcycle ...
April 5, 2021Comments
Drowsy Driver Injured
April 5, 2021Comments
2 Injured When Motorcycle...
April 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices