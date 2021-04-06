Wildfire Erupts In Rice County

Hundreds of acres are burned after a large wildfire breaks out in Rice County.

Officials say the fire has burned more than 1,8oo acres, but has only damaged one outbuilding in the area of Avenue V, between the city of Sterling and the county line.

The fire began Sunday, and crews were back on scene Monday working to extinguish hot spots and flare-ups.

The Kansas Forest Service was helping in the fire fighting effort. According to the agency, Air Tanker 95 was requested to assist on the wildfire in Rice County in coordination with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center. Air Tanker 95 is contracted under the Kansas Forest Service to supplement resources when requested by local authorities.



_ _ _

Kansas Forest Service photo