Wildcats run past Vikings

Haven ran all over Smoky Valley on Friday en route to a 30-0 win, their first win over Smoky Valley since 2012.

The Wildcats got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 3 yard run by Nathan Schmidt and a 2 point conversion by Darby Roper to go up 8-0 with 8:28 left in the first quarter. Following a Viking punt, Haven moved down the field again scoring on a 2 yard scamper by Roper to go up 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats made their next drive count again as Roper connected with Hunter Galloway on a 28 yard pass play and following the 2-point conversion they went up 22-0. Following a penalty on their ensuing drive, Haven rolled 92 yards on their way to their final score of the night, a five yard Roper run as well as Roper to Galloway two-point conversion to make the score 30-0.

Both teams played to a stale-mate in the second half, aided by five lost fumbles although the Vikings were able to move the football and made it as far as the Haven six-yard line before losing the football.

Haven had two 100 yard rushers on the night as Nathan Schmidt racked up 120 yards on 26 carries, while Darby Roper added 111 yard on 14 carries. Roper also added 78 yards on 7-14 passing.

Smoky Valley was led by Jake Lucas who rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries and also had 70 yards on 4-9 passing.

The Vikings will be in action again next week as they travel to Hillsboro for their first road game of the season.